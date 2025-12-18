Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks Conviction Overturn Amid New Evidence Claims

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former partner, requests her sex trafficking conviction to be overturned. She claims fresh evidence indicates constitutional breaches in her trial. The Epstein Files Transparency Act compels the release of related documents. Despite these developments, concerns persist about fair retrial possibilities.

Updated: 18-12-2025 04:02 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has petitioned a federal court to annul her sex trafficking conviction. Maxwell argues that new evidence highlights significant constitutional violations in her trial, leading to what she describes as a 'complete miscarriage of justice.'

The move follows President Donald Trump's enactment of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates the public release of documents related to the Epstein investigation. The Justice Department is now preparing to disclose 18 categories of investigative materials as required by the new law.

With the upcoming release of these documents, Maxwell's legal team fears potential bias should she be granted a retrial. Meanwhile, US Attorney Jay Clayton has confirmed compliance with both legal and judicial directives concerning the materials.

