Left Menu

Shubham Jaglan Takes Lead at Asian Tour Qualifying School

India’s Shubham Jaglan leads the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School after a strong performance in the second round. Jaglan, who turned pro in July, shot a five-under 66, positioning him well for full playing rights on the tour. Fellow Indian golfers follow and compete in this crucial stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Huahin | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:48 IST
Shubham Jaglan Takes Lead at Asian Tour Qualifying School
Shubham Jaglan

India's promising golfer Shubham Jaglan has emerged as the frontrunner in the Asian Tour's Qualifying School, showcasing his talent with a stellar second-round performance. Jaglan, turning professional recently after his graduation from the University of South Florida, impressed everyone with a brilliant five-under 66 during the C&D nines at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, taking the lead at nine-under overall.

The competition has been fierce among the Indian golfers, with Jaglan topping the list, while Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rashid Khan, and teen sensation Kartik Singh trail behind, striving for a coveted spot in the next rounds. The cut today confined the competition to the top 140 and ties, with 144 players progressing after the cut-off was established at three over.

As the Q-School continues, Jaglan remains focused, having made his professional debut earlier this year, building a promising career, including a second-place finish at the Trident Open. With strong contenders like Liu Yung-hua and Henry Hyoun Ho Lee close on his heels, the competition intensifies, promising an exciting finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why generative AI improves learning for some students but not others

AI empathy breaks down in sensitive health decisions

How AI and digital twins are redefining infrastructure resilience under climate stress

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025