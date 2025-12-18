Shubham Jaglan Takes Lead at Asian Tour Qualifying School

India's promising golfer Shubham Jaglan has emerged as the frontrunner in the Asian Tour's Qualifying School, showcasing his talent with a stellar second-round performance. Jaglan, turning professional recently after his graduation from the University of South Florida, impressed everyone with a brilliant five-under 66 during the C&D nines at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, taking the lead at nine-under overall.

The competition has been fierce among the Indian golfers, with Jaglan topping the list, while Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rashid Khan, and teen sensation Kartik Singh trail behind, striving for a coveted spot in the next rounds. The cut today confined the competition to the top 140 and ties, with 144 players progressing after the cut-off was established at three over.

As the Q-School continues, Jaglan remains focused, having made his professional debut earlier this year, building a promising career, including a second-place finish at the Trident Open. With strong contenders like Liu Yung-hua and Henry Hyoun Ho Lee close on his heels, the competition intensifies, promising an exciting finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)