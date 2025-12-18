On Thursday, the Kremlin issued a cautionary statement urging countries in the region to exercise restraint concerning Venezuela. This call for caution stems from concerns about potentially dangerous and unpredictable events arising from escalating tensions.

There has been a notable increase in pressure from the United States on the government of Nicolas Maduro. This government is deemed an ally and partner by Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin's statement highlights the fragile geopolitical dynamics at play and emphasizes the need for careful diplomacy to mitigate risks and prevent an escalation of conflict in the already volatile region.

