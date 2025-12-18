Left Menu

Kremlin Urges Restraint in Venezuela Tensions

The Kremlin has urged regional countries to exercise restraint regarding Venezuela, warning of potentially dangerous, unpredictable events due to rising tensions. The United States has increased pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, which Russia considers an ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:07 IST
Kremlin Urges Restraint in Venezuela Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, the Kremlin issued a cautionary statement urging countries in the region to exercise restraint concerning Venezuela. This call for caution stems from concerns about potentially dangerous and unpredictable events arising from escalating tensions.

There has been a notable increase in pressure from the United States on the government of Nicolas Maduro. This government is deemed an ally and partner by Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin's statement highlights the fragile geopolitical dynamics at play and emphasizes the need for careful diplomacy to mitigate risks and prevent an escalation of conflict in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025