Government Steps Up Reforms to Expand Reach and Revenues of DD and Akashvani

The Government of India is implementing sustained and wide-ranging measures to strengthen the functioning, competitiveness, and audience reach of public broadcasters Doordarshan and Akashvani in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

To enhance the quality and diversity of content, a simplified Content Sourcing Policy was introduced in 2024. The policy is aimed at enabling wider participation from content creators while ensuring faster acquisition of programmes, allowing public broadcasters to respond more effectively to changing viewer preferences.

Doordarshan continues to launch new programmes on a regular basis, with Regional and State Centres actively engaging local artists to produce content in regional languages. Artist and Casual Assignee remuneration rates have also been revised, a move intended to attract higher-quality talent and strengthen locally produced programming across Doordarshan’s 66 Programme Production Centres.

Public outreach remains a core priority, with Doordarshan providing live coverage of major national events to ensure wide access for citizens. Recent examples include the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, and multiple ISRO satellite launches, reinforcing the broadcaster’s role in national information dissemination.

Significant technological upgrades are also underway. Several Doordarshan channels are now being telecast in High Definition (HD), while digital expansion has been accelerated through the launch of the OTT platform “WAVES”. DD channels and other public service content have been integrated into WAVES, the Online News ONAIR mobile app, and other digital platforms to improve accessibility and audience engagement.

Akashvani has diversified its offerings with the launch of audio-visual podcast series such as “The Akashvani Podcast” and “Akashvani Originals”, reflecting a shift towards contemporary formats and younger audiences. Structural reforms have also been implemented within Akashvani, including clearly defined roles for Cluster Heads and Heads of Offices, alongside a stronger focus on revenue generation, content improvement, and market outreach.

Alternative broadcasting modes such as mobile applications, OTT platforms, and social media are being actively leveraged, supported by coordinated marketing strategies and cross-channel promotion to maximise visibility and reach.

Modernisation of Prasar Bharati is being carried out under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme (2021–26), with a total outlay of ₹2,539.61 crore. The scheme focuses on digitalisation, replacement of legacy systems, studio and transmitter upgrades, expansion of coverage, and adoption of new technologies.

Efforts to enhance revenue generation include improved client engagement, revenue-driven content planning, integrated advertising strategies, and multi-platform promotion. As a result of these initiatives, Akashvani and Doordarshan together generated ₹587.78 crore from non-Government advertisements during the period 2022–25.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, shared this information in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 17 December 2025, in response to a question raised by Shri Parshottambhai Rupala.