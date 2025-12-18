Left Menu

Finalissima Face-Off: Spain vs. Argentina in Qatar

Spain and Argentina will clash in the 'Finalissima' match in Qatar next March. This game unites European and Copa America champions, with UEFA and CONMEBOL reviving the event to counter FIFA's biennial World Cup proposal. The match is set for March 27, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:26 IST
European Championship victors Spain are set to compete against Copa America champions Argentina in the 'Finalissima' in Qatar next March, UEFA announced Thursday. This thrilling match between the continental champions follows their united stand against FIFA's biennial World Cup plans.

In the 2022 contest, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, dominated Italy with a 3-0 victory. The South American team is returning to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, a familiar venue where they claimed the world champion title three years prior. The match is scheduled for March 27, 2026, with a kickoff time set for 9 p.m. local time.

Historically, Spain and Argentina have faced each other 14 times, with each country having secured six victories, setting the stage for an exciting rematch.

