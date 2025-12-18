Political Theater Unfolds Over 'Mini Pakistan' Controversy in Kolkata

A contentious statement over an alleged 'mini Pakistan' remark caused uproar in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday. Mayor Firhad Hakim challenged the opposition BJP to provide evidence, promising to resign if the accusation stood confirmed. The incident highlights the intense political rivalries between TMC and BJP in West Bengal.

The turmoil erupted during a debate over a Trinamool Congress (TMC) resolution condemning attacks on cultural figures and opposing restrictions on the 'Vande Mataram' chant. As tensions rose, TMC councillor Arup Chakraborty urged unity against efforts to erode Bengal's cultural heritage, while BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh fiercely objected, escalating the conflict.

Hakim's rebuttal drew on historical narratives to refute allegations, insisting that communal politics' roots lie elsewhere. He denied ever referring to Kolkata as 'mini Pakistan' and stressed his identity as an Indian. The ongoing controversy reflects escalating political polarization in Bengal, with significant implications as assembly elections approach in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)