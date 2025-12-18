Left Menu

TVS vs. ZTE: The Telecom Insolvency Battle

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is contesting the NCLT's decision to dismiss its insolvency plea against ZTE Telecom India, citing a debt dispute. A previous tribunal rejected TVS's claim due to pre-existing disagreements dating back to 2017, yet the company argues unresolved payments persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:50 IST
TVS vs. ZTE: The Telecom Insolvency Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that rejected its attempt to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZTE Telecom India.

The NCLAT registrar granted TVS Supply Chain more time to address deficiencies in its plea, which has been scheduled for a hearing. This comes after the NCLT dismissed TVS Supply Chain's insolvency application, citing a pre-existing dispute between the parties.

The disagreement traces back to 2017, with TVS asserting a default of Rs 4.27 crore against ZTE. Despite invoices detailing outstanding payments, ZTE contests these, maintaining discrepancies exist. The NCLT observed unfinished financial reconciliations before rejecting TVS's insolvency bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025