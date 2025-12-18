Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: New Labour Codes Promise Transformative Change

Justice Manmohan praised India's new labour codes, emphasizing their importance for future equity and fairness. Presented at a national conference organized by SILF and CII, these laws, replacing outdated statutes, aim to modernize labour governance, addressing digital age challenges, and enhancing unorganised sector worker protection.

Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court lauded India's new labour laws as pivotal for future-oriented governance during a national conference on labour codes. These regulations replace nearly hundred-year-old statutes to better align with modern-day realities such as digital platforms and gig economies.

Presented at the 'Decoding the Codes' national conference organized by SILF and CII, the four labour codes—Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020—rationalize 29 existing labour laws.

Justice Manmohan emphasized the need for clarity, consistency, and operational flexibility in the new framework, highlighting benefits like expanded rights for women, higher minimum wage coverage, and the single registration system. The success of these regulations hinges on coordinated implementation by state governments, aiming for better worker conditions and enhanced ease of business.

