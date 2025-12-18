Assam Rifles, Governor Discuss Security in Manipur

In a critical dialogue, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, conferred with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday to address pressing security issues plaguing the state, according to an official statement. The meeting followed recent violent episodes, casting a spotlight on ongoing ethnic tensions in the area.

Governor Bhalla and Lt Gen Lakhera convened at the Lok Bhawan, exchanging insights into the vital role of Assam Rifles in the region's quest for peace and stability. Their discussions underscored the necessity of cohesive coordination between civil authorities and security forces, signaling hope for enduring peace in Manipur.

The recent flurry of gunshots near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur, notorious as the epicenter of ethnic violence since May 2023, prompted heightened security measures. Officials report over 260 fatalities and widespread displacement, exacerbating ethnic divides between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

