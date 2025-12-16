Returning Home: Manipur's Displaced Find Solace After Ethnic Violence

In a significant development, 389 internally displaced people, affected by prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur, have finally returned to their homes in Bishnupur district, as confirmed by an official on Tuesday.

The displaced individuals, who fled on May 3, 2023, amid clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have resettled in areas including Phougakchao Ikhai and Haotak. This marks a hopeful turn as they step back into their neighborhoods, following over two years of displacement.

Ethnic strife between the two communities has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023. Earlier this month, the state government initiated resettlement efforts, allowing 257 individuals from 64 households to return to Leimaram Waroiching in Bishnupur.

(With inputs from agencies.)