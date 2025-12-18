Left Menu

Record $11.1 Billion U.S. Arms Sale Boosts Taiwan's Defense Amid Rising Chinese Pressure

The Trump administration has announced a historic $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, marking the largest U.S. weapons package for the territory. This comes amid rising military threats from China and aims to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities. The deal needs Congressional approval and could escalate U.S.-China tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:36 IST
Record $11.1 Billion U.S. Arms Sale Boosts Taiwan's Defense Amid Rising Chinese Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, the Trump administration has unveiled an $11.1 billion arms package intended for Taiwan, marking the most extensive U.S. weapons deal yet for the tense region. Amid increasing military pressure from China, this arrangement aims to fortify Taiwan's defense capabilities substantially.

The announcement comes as Beijing amplifies both military and diplomatic pressures, rejecting Taiwan's claim to autonomous governance. Meanwhile, the arms package includes high-precision HIMARS rocket systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles, and several other defense tools, subject to U.S. Congress approval, where there's marked bipartisan support for Taiwan.

This bold step serves within the U.S.'s strategic interests, aiming to preserve regional stability and deter Chinese aggression. Washington maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and continues to be its primary arms supplier, albeit this position risks attracting further disapproval from China, whose foreign ministry has already condemned the sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025