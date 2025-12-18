Record $11.1 Billion U.S. Arms Sale Boosts Taiwan's Defense Amid Rising Chinese Pressure

In a landmark move, the Trump administration has unveiled an $11.1 billion arms package intended for Taiwan, marking the most extensive U.S. weapons deal yet for the tense region. Amid increasing military pressure from China, this arrangement aims to fortify Taiwan's defense capabilities substantially.

The announcement comes as Beijing amplifies both military and diplomatic pressures, rejecting Taiwan's claim to autonomous governance. Meanwhile, the arms package includes high-precision HIMARS rocket systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles, and several other defense tools, subject to U.S. Congress approval, where there's marked bipartisan support for Taiwan.

This bold step serves within the U.S.'s strategic interests, aiming to preserve regional stability and deter Chinese aggression. Washington maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and continues to be its primary arms supplier, albeit this position risks attracting further disapproval from China, whose foreign ministry has already condemned the sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)