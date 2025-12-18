Kokate's Resignation Amidst Conviction Shakes Maharashtra Cabinet

Nationalist Congress Party minister Manikrao Kokate has resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet following a court verdict that reaffirmed his conviction and a two-year jail term in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. This makes him the second NCP minister to resign this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, leading the NCP, confirmed the acceptance of Kokate's resignation, emphasizing the party's focus on legal integrity. The resignation follows the Nashik district court's decision upholding a prior ruling that sentenced Kokate for fraud linked to a government housing scheme.

The NCP asserts its commitment to the rule of law and democratic values, with Kokate appealing to the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, governance roles previously held by Kokate have been reassigned to Ajit Pawar, maintaining the party's operational stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)