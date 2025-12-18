Allahabad High Court Upholds Multiple FIRs Against MP Chandra Shekhar

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a series of petitions filed by Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar. These petitions aimed to quash legal proceedings stemming from four separate FIRs filed against him in connection with the riots in Saharanpur in 2017.

Justice Sameer Jain ruled that just because these incidents happened on the same day, it doesn't mean subsequent FIRs should be quashed. The court noted the different ambits of the FIRs and emphasized that each FIR concerns separate offences committed at distinct locations and times.

The court drew upon an earlier judgment from the apex court, reinforcing the validity of a second FIR if it reveals different facts or a potential larger conspiracy. Chandra Shekhar, an MP and the president of the Azad Samaj Party, argued otherwise but the court sided with the state's argument of different occurrences warranting separate FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)