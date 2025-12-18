Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds Multiple FIRs Against MP Chandra Shekhar

The Allahabad High Court dismissed petitions by MP Chandra Shekhar to quash FIRs related to the 2017 Saharanpur riots, citing the different ambits of the FIRs. The court highlighted the possibility of a larger conspiracy, thus justifying multiple FIRs according to an earlier apex court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:12 IST
Allahabad High Court Upholds Multiple FIRs Against MP Chandra Shekhar
Chandra Shekhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a series of petitions filed by Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar. These petitions aimed to quash legal proceedings stemming from four separate FIRs filed against him in connection with the riots in Saharanpur in 2017.

Justice Sameer Jain ruled that just because these incidents happened on the same day, it doesn't mean subsequent FIRs should be quashed. The court noted the different ambits of the FIRs and emphasized that each FIR concerns separate offences committed at distinct locations and times.

The court drew upon an earlier judgment from the apex court, reinforcing the validity of a second FIR if it reveals different facts or a potential larger conspiracy. Chandra Shekhar, an MP and the president of the Azad Samaj Party, argued otherwise but the court sided with the state's argument of different occurrences warranting separate FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025