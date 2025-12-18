Red Fort Blast: Key Accused Yasir Ahmad Dar in NIA Custody
A Delhi court has remanded Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth accused in the Red Fort blast case, to NIA custody. Dar, reportedly a key conspirator, was arrested in the district court amid tight security. He is linked to 15 fatalities from the blast, collaborating closely with other accused individuals.
In a significant development, a Delhi court has placed Yasir Ahmad Dar, the latest suspect in the Red Fort blast case, under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) until December 26.
The decision by Special Judge Prashant Sharma allows an in-depth examination of Dar's involvement in the conspiracy leading to the November 10 blast that resulted in 15 deaths and multiple injuries.
Dar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, is suspected of being closely linked to suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi, and is said to have vowed to undertake self-sacrificial operations as part of the plot, according to NIA reports.
