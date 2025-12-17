Left Menu

Codeine Conspiracy: Unveiling the Dark Network Behind Cough Syrup Trafficking

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for trafficking codeine-based cough syrup. Investigations revealed a network involving fake firms and document forgery. Consignments worth crores appeared to be traded between these entities, with significant seizures recently. Authorities, including the ED, are probing financial transactions associated with this illegal operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was apprehended for his alleged involvement in a large-scale cough syrup trafficking operation, revealed law enforcement officials.

Satyam Kumar, accused of falsifying documents to secure drug licenses, faces charges for creating bogus firms to facilitate the distribution of codeine-based syrup across multiple regions.

Authorities discovered major financial and transactional irregularities in the network, uncovering a sophisticated operation with its kingpin detained while attempting to escape. Extensive investigations are ongoing, with several seizures executed and multiple FIRs registered under stringent legal Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

