Conspiracy Unveiled: False Allegations in Gurugram

A Gurugram woman was arrested for allegedly filing a false rape case to pressure another complainant's husband. The plot was hatched by Jitendra alias Bittu, already on bail for a rape case, to extort money. He is currently absconding, and efforts are on to capture him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Gurugram woman has been taken into custody for allegedly lodging a false rape complaint, reportedly as part of a plot to extort money from another complainant's husband, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The conspiracy was orchestrated by Jitendra, also known as Bittu, who is currently out on bail for a separate rape accusation. According to law enforcement, he collaborated with the woman in the scheme and is now on the run.

Investigations that involved CCTV analysis and call records revealed inconsistencies in the woman's allegations, leading to her arrest. Further efforts are underway to apprehend Jitendra, the alleged mastermind behind the extortion attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

