Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Man Kills Landlady Over Rent Dispute

In Delhi’s Budh Vihar, a 25-year-old man strangled his elderly landlady after being slapped over unpaid rent. Fleeing with her jewellery, Himanshu Yadav was arrested after a two-month manhunt. Under financial stress, Yadav mortgaged the jewellery for money while evading arrest. The crime was discovered after the woman's son found her body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Budh Vihar, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 65-year-old landlady, whom he strangled after being humiliated over unpaid rent.

Himanshu Yadav, reportedly under financial duress, fled with the victim's jewellery, leading to a two-month inter-state manhunt culminating in his arrest at Rohini's Japanese Park.

Yadav, who was in financial crisis after business losses, confessed to the crime perpetrated after his landlady identified him. The incident surfaced when her son discovered her body on October 7, prompting police to investigate and ultimately capture the absconding Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

