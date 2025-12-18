Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Man Kills Landlady Over Rent Dispute

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Budh Vihar, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 65-year-old landlady, whom he strangled after being humiliated over unpaid rent.

Himanshu Yadav, reportedly under financial duress, fled with the victim's jewellery, leading to a two-month inter-state manhunt culminating in his arrest at Rohini's Japanese Park.

Yadav, who was in financial crisis after business losses, confessed to the crime perpetrated after his landlady identified him. The incident surfaced when her son discovered her body on October 7, prompting police to investigate and ultimately capture the absconding Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)