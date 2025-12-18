Left Menu

Actors Demand AI Protections: The Fight Against Digital Doubles

In a move against AI use in film and TV, British performers voted to reject digital body scans without stronger protections. The union Equity could initiate a strike, highlighting global concerns over AI's potential to exploit performers' likenesses without proper consent or compensation.

Updated: 18-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:54 IST
British actors are standing firm against the use of digital body scans without stringent AI protections, with an overwhelming vote revealed by the union Equity. This decisive move seeks to safeguard performers amid growing concerns over AI's ability to replicate their likenesses without consent or fair pay.

Currently utilized in various film and TV applications such as crowd scenes and virtual performances, digital scanning technology captures detailed images of performers. With a 99.6% majority, more than 7,700 UK actors and performers expressed their readiness to reject AI replication unless comprehensive protective measures are enacted.

The vote isn't legally binding yet; however, it signals the possibility of a strike if negotiations fail. This action follows similar protests by U.S. union SAG-AFTRA, which led to significant changes in AI usage agreements, pointing to a broader global industry shift.

