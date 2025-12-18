Left Menu

YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi Entangled in Money Laundering and Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has raided premises related to Anurag Dwivedi, a YouTuber embroiled in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting. The probe revealed Dwivedi's investments in Dubai's real estate through illicit channels. Luxury cars and key documents were seized during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:32 IST
YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi Entangled in Money Laundering and Betting Scandal
YouTuber
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a widespread crackdown targeting Anurag Dwivedi, a YouTuber accused in a money laundering scheme associated with illegal online betting activities, officials confirmed Thursday.

Raids occurred at nine locations tied to Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Lucknow, during which authorities seized several luxury vehicles and unearthed documents suggesting financial dealings tied to Dubai real estate conducted via hawala transactions. Dwivedi is currently residing in Dubai, according to ED sources.

The ongoing investigation, rooted in a West Bengal Police FIR, points to Dwivedi's influential role in promoting illegal betting platforms. Despite multiple ED summons, he has yet to appear for questioning. The operation, allegedly managed by Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, involved illicit financial channels like suspicious bank accounts and digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025