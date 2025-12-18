YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi Entangled in Money Laundering and Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a widespread crackdown targeting Anurag Dwivedi, a YouTuber accused in a money laundering scheme associated with illegal online betting activities, officials confirmed Thursday.

Raids occurred at nine locations tied to Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Lucknow, during which authorities seized several luxury vehicles and unearthed documents suggesting financial dealings tied to Dubai real estate conducted via hawala transactions. Dwivedi is currently residing in Dubai, according to ED sources.

The ongoing investigation, rooted in a West Bengal Police FIR, points to Dwivedi's influential role in promoting illegal betting platforms. Despite multiple ED summons, he has yet to appear for questioning. The operation, allegedly managed by Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, involved illicit financial channels like suspicious bank accounts and digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)