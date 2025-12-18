Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Uncovers Major Assets in PACL Ponzi Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached new properties worth over Rs 3,400 crore in its money laundering investigation against PACL, a Chandigarh-based entity implicated in a Rs 48,000 crore Ponzi scheme. The total attached assets in the case now amount to Rs 5,602 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:28 IST
Enforcement Directorate Uncovers Major Assets in PACL Ponzi Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties valued at more than Rs 3,400 crore as a part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against PACL.

This Chandigarh-based company has been accused of orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme, reportedly amassing Rs 48,000 crore through deceptive investment strategies. According to the ED, the properties are located in Punjab's Jalandhar and represent a fraction of the illicit profits.

The agency's latest action brings the total worth of attached assets to Rs 5,602 crore, comprising both domestic and international holdings. Furthermore, three chargesheets have been filed by the ED as they delve deeper into unravelling the complexities of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025