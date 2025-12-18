National Conclave Brings CPSEs Together to Shape a Unified Growth Vision for 2047

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC), in partnership with the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance, organised the Bharat CPSEs’ Consultative Conclave in New Delhi, bringing together senior leadership from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Central Ministries, and major institutional stakeholders.

With the theme “Shaping India’s Growth Story through DAKSH PSEs @2047”, the conclave aimed to craft a consolidated and future-ready capacity-building roadmap for CPSEs—one aligned with Mission Karmayogi, India’s flagship civil services reform initiative. The event underscored the strategic role of CPSEs as engines of national development, governance excellence, and long-term capability building in the Government ecosystem.

CPSEs as Nation Builders: Setting the Context

Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), CBC, set the tone of the conclave by emphasising that CPSEs hold a responsibility far beyond commercial performance. She highlighted that these enterprises are custodians of public trust, governance values, institutional capability and economic resilience, making their human capital strategies central to Viksit Bharat @2047.

CBC Chairperson Ms. S. Radha Chauhan reinforced the need to embed competency-based governance, leadership development, and performance-linked learning within CPSEs. She called for de-siloisation of governance, democratised learning platforms and deep-rooted adoption of the Karmayogi ethos in public service delivery.

Leadership and Vision: Calls for Innovation, Adaptability and Change

Delivering the inaugural address, Shri K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, DPE, highlighted the critical importance of visionary leadership in CPSEs. He urged organisations to remain open to change, adopt best practices and embrace continuous improvement to meet national development goals.

Members of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB)—Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Shri Roop Narayan Sunkar—shared observations on elevating leadership pipelines, strengthening institutional resilience and ensuring transparent governance structures.

Keynote Insights: Building Purpose-Driven Leadership Pipelines

A strategic keynote delivered by Dr. C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate HR at Larsen & Toubro (L&T), focused on HR strategies for purpose-driven leadership. He stressed the need for resilient leadership pipelines, alignment of organisational values with national priorities and adoption of workforce models that prioritise innovation, agility and ethical governance.

This was followed by a detailed presentation on DAKSH—Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession and Harmony—by Shri Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE. The framework outlines structured approaches for leadership development, succession planning, capability mapping and HR system reforms across CPSEs.

Participation from Key Government and Institutional Leaders

The inaugural session also saw participation from:

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), CBC

Ms. Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat

Senior officials from DPE, various Ministries and the CBC

Their presence underscored whole-of-government commitment to reforming CPSE human capital systems.

Roundtables: Reimagining HR and Translating Vision into Action

Focused roundtable discussions explored critical themes such as:

Reimagining HR systems for high-impact CPSE performance

Leadership and learning ecosystems for future-ready enterprises

Strategic succession planning

Aligning HR policies with governance outcomes

Leveraging technology and data for performance management

Participants emphasised the need for:

Shared knowledge platforms,

Institutional collaboration across CPSEs,

Integrated capacity-building efforts, and

Enhanced efficiency and innovation frameworks

These discussions reinforced that CPSEs must evolve into agile, accountable and purpose-driven institutions capable of delivering public value beyond financial returns.

Next Steps: Thematic Capacity-Building Events and a CPSE Compendium

The conclave will lead to the creation of a “CPSE Capacity Building Compendium”, documenting best practices, capability gaps and collaborative models for the next 6–12 months.

To maintain momentum, CBC announced upcoming thematic programmes focusing on:

1. Financial Management

Long-term capital planning, risk management frameworks, governance excellence and FSIB sector strategies.

2. R&D, Technology and Innovation

Digital transformation pathways, innovation ecosystems, academic & ANRF collaborations.

3. CSR, ESG and Sustainability Leadership

Climate-conscious strategies, ESG metrics, responsible business practices.

4. Engineering, Projects & Asset Management Excellence

Execution of mega-projects, operational resilience, best-in-class project management models.

5. Learning, Development & Training Ecosystems

Cross-PSE knowledge exchange, research-driven training, institutional capacity enhancement.

The programme concluded with closing remarks by Shri S. P. Roy, Secretary, CBC, reaffirming CBC’s commitment to strengthening CPSE capability and governance. Ms. Navneet Kaur, Director, CBC, delivered the vote of thanks.

A Milestone for India’s Public Sector Transformation

The Bharat CPSE Consultative Conclave marks a key step in positioning CPSEs as central partners in India’s long-term development vision, equipping them with the leadership, governance and HR systems required to drive Viksit Bharat @2047.