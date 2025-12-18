Left Menu

Live-In Love: Legal Protection Triumphs over Tradition

The Allahabad High Court ensured protection for 12 live-in couples, highlighting the entitlement of adults in such relationships to life and liberty protection, regardless of their marital status. The court underscored that legality and fundamental rights triumph over societal norms and granted detailed instructions for police response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:59 IST
Live-In Love: Legal Protection Triumphs over Tradition
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ordered police protection for 12 live-in couples who reported threats from their families and received insufficient police support. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh emphasized that adults in live-in relationships are entitled to state protection of life and personal liberty.

The court observed a surge in similar cases, where couples claimed local police failed to assist, leading them to seek help from the judicial system. Addressing whether the lack of formal marriage affects constitutional protection, the court asserted that the right to life and liberty stands above the marital status of citizens.

The court clarified that while societal norms may differ, legal rights are unaffected by these variations. It ruled that live-in relationships, though unconventional to some segments of Indian society, are not illegal. Thus, the state must protect individuals' choices to reside with partners of their choice post-majority age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025