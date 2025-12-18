Controversial Withdrawal: Akhlaq Lynching Case Faces Court Decision
A court in Surajpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, is set to hear arguments on withdrawing the case against those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq. The Uttar Pradesh government seeks case withdrawal, possibly for social harmony. The hearing is slated for December 23, involving input from all parties.
- Country:
- India
A fast-track court in Surajpur will hear arguments regarding the withdrawal of the case against the accused in Mohammad Akhlaq's 2015 mob lynching. The Uttar Pradesh government is advocating for case dismissal, citing the need to maintain social harmony. The hearing is scheduled for December 23.
The state has sought court approval to withdraw charges related to the Bisahda village incident, which ignited a nationwide debate on mob violence. Akhlaq was tragically killed during an attack at his home, allegedly over beef storage rumors.
The court has requested submissions from both parties, represented by counsel Yusuf Saifi for Akhlaq's family. The move follows a government order from the Uttar Pradesh Justice Section-5, emphasizing social harmony as a reason for case withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhlaq
- lynching
- court
- withdrawal
- case
- Uttar Pradesh
- hearing
- social harmony
- 2015
- violence
ALSO READ
Cold Case Closure: Duo Nabbed for 16-Year-Old Nalasopara Murder
Blood Bank Scandal: Officials Suspended in Madhya Pradesh HIV Transmission Case
Court Pilots Change: Streamlining Pregnancy Termination Cases for Rape Survivors
Lawyer's Deceit: A Case of Identity and Land Fraud
Allahabad High Court Delays Hearing in Adulterated Cough Syrup Case