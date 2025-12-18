Left Menu

Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Court Extends Ajay Gupta's Police Remand

A Goa court has extended the police remand of Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, by four days. This follows a fire-related investigation where 25 individuals lost their lives. Gupta and seven others, including co-owners and staff, face legal scrutiny amidst ongoing inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:07 IST
A Goa court has extended by four days the police remand of Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, following a catastrophic fire that claimed 25 lives on December 6. Gupta, arrested in New Delhi, initially faced seven days in custody as investigations continue into the tragedy.

The court, attending to Gupta's health concerns, authorized a medical examination after he reported back pain. Consequently, authorities permitted the use of a mattress during his custody stay. Gupta was examined by a specialized physician at Goa Medical College and Hospital, located nearby, according to his lawyer, Rohan Desai.

In addition to Gupta, eight arrests have been made involving the case, including nightclub co-owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were deported from Thailand. Police have extended their reach with a Look Out Circular against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner currently in the UK. The legal and investigative proceedings are ongoing.

