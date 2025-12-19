City Under Scrutiny: Late-Night Safety Concerns for Women

A 28-year-old doctor alleged molestation by an unidentified man as she returned to her paying guest accommodation, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late at night in AGB Layout, under Soladevanahalli police station's jurisdiction. The assailant reportedly approached her on a scooter, pretending to seek directions.

Police have registered a case based on her December 17 complaint under Section 74. Efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing as authorities intensify their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)