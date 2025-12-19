City Under Scrutiny: Late-Night Safety Concerns for Women
A 28-year-old doctor was allegedly molested by an unidentified man while returning home late at night in AGB Layout, raising concerns about women's safety. Police registered the case under Section 74 and are actively searching for the suspect. The incident invites scrutiny on public safety measures.
A 28-year-old doctor alleged molestation by an unidentified man as she returned to her paying guest accommodation, police reported on Friday.
The incident occurred late at night in AGB Layout, under Soladevanahalli police station's jurisdiction. The assailant reportedly approached her on a scooter, pretending to seek directions.
Police have registered a case based on her December 17 complaint under Section 74. Efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing as authorities intensify their investigation.
