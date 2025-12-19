Left Menu

City Under Scrutiny: Late-Night Safety Concerns for Women

A 28-year-old doctor was allegedly molested by an unidentified man while returning home late at night in AGB Layout, raising concerns about women's safety. Police registered the case under Section 74 and are actively searching for the suspect. The incident invites scrutiny on public safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:22 IST
City Under Scrutiny: Late-Night Safety Concerns for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old doctor alleged molestation by an unidentified man as she returned to her paying guest accommodation, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late at night in AGB Layout, under Soladevanahalli police station's jurisdiction. The assailant reportedly approached her on a scooter, pretending to seek directions.

Police have registered a case based on her December 17 complaint under Section 74. Efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing as authorities intensify their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025