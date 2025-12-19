Bishop Richard Moth Takes Reins as New Archbishop of Westminster Amid Catholic Revival

Pope Leo officially appointed Bishop Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster on Friday. Moth replaces Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is stepping down after 16 years of service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops.

Born in Zambia and raised in England, the 67-year-old Moth has previously held the position of bishop of the armed forces. Expressing his gratitude, Moth said he is excited to advance the Church's mission and witness to the Gospel.

The appointment signifies a strengthening of Catholicism among younger demographics in England and Wales, as recent reports note a reversal in church attendance trends. The move also coincides with growing collaboration between the Vatican and England, notably featuring joint worship by King Charles and Pope Leo — the first in centuries. The timing of this announcement follows the Church of England's progressive appointment of its first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

