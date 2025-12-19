Tragic Loss on Duty: Constable Killed by Speeding Vehicle
A police constable, Sudam Rajkumar Pokale, lost his life after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district during a night patrol. The driver fled the scene, and authorities have launched a manhunt. Pokale is remembered as a dedicated officer, leaving behind his family.
A police constable was tragically killed by a speeding vehicle in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, officials reported on Friday.
The incident happened on Thursday when 29-year-old Sudam Rajkumar Pokale was performing night duty in the Rashin village. The vehicle struck and killed the officer before fleeing the scene, initiating a thorough search by the police.
Pokale, known for his dedication and sincerity, leaves behind his family, while senior officials expressed their condolences to his loved ones.
