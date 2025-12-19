EU Loan Boost: A Lifeline for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
The European Union's decision to lend Ukraine 90 billion euros sends a strong message to Russia about Western solidarity. President Zelenskiy sees the financial aid as a victory, enabling Kyiv to address its $45 billion budget gap for 2024, focusing on social, humanitarian, and defense needs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The European Union has extended a significant financial aid package to Ukraine, amounting to 90 billion euros, in a move that signals to Russia the unwavering Western support for Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the agreement reached in Brussels as a pivotal moment for his country. The EU's backing fortifies Ukraine's financial standing amid ongoing conflict.
With a looming $45 billion budget deficit in the coming year, Ukraine plans to utilize the EU assistance for crucial social and humanitarian initiatives while buttressing its defense capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Ukraine
- loan
- financial aid
- Russia
- Zelenskiy
- budget gap
- social spending
- defense
- Kyiv