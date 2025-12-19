EU Loan Boost: A Lifeline for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The European Union has extended a significant financial aid package to Ukraine, amounting to 90 billion euros, in a move that signals to Russia the unwavering Western support for Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the agreement reached in Brussels as a pivotal moment for his country. The EU's backing fortifies Ukraine's financial standing amid ongoing conflict.

With a looming $45 billion budget deficit in the coming year, Ukraine plans to utilize the EU assistance for crucial social and humanitarian initiatives while buttressing its defense capabilities.

