Controversial Bill Passes: Karnataka's Move to Curb Hate Speech

In a significant move, the Karnataka Legislative Council approved a highly debated bill designed to limit hate speech, despite vehement protests from opposition parties BJP and JD(S), who labeled the legislation as draconian.

The bill, spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, swiftly advanced through the legislative process. Detractors argue it could facilitate police misuse and infringe upon free speech rights, inciting fears of an undeclared emergency.

The newly enacted legislation entails a one-year prison sentence, extendable up to seven years, along with financial penalties for those convicted of hate crimes. Repeat offenses could result in maximum jail terms and fines, intensifying concerns among critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)