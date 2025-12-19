Controversial Bill Passes: Karnataka's Move to Curb Hate Speech
The Karnataka Legislative Council passed a contested bill aimed at curbing hate speech, leading to strong opposition claims of it being draconian. Proposed by Home Minister G Parameshwara, the bill prescribes up to seven years of imprisonment and hefty fines for offenders, sparking fears of police overreach.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Karnataka Legislative Council approved a highly debated bill designed to limit hate speech, despite vehement protests from opposition parties BJP and JD(S), who labeled the legislation as draconian.
The bill, spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, swiftly advanced through the legislative process. Detractors argue it could facilitate police misuse and infringe upon free speech rights, inciting fears of an undeclared emergency.
The newly enacted legislation entails a one-year prison sentence, extendable up to seven years, along with financial penalties for those convicted of hate crimes. Repeat offenses could result in maximum jail terms and fines, intensifying concerns among critics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- legislation
- hate speech
- opposition
- BJP
- JD(S)
- political
- vendetta
- police
- law
ALSO READ
Political Controversy Erupts Over Satara Drug Factory Allegations
TMC Slams Odisha BJP over Unemployment Crisis Highlighted in Viral Recruitment Event
Nitin Nabin Leads Strategic Meeting to Strengthen BJP
Nitin Nabin's Rise: A Generational Shift in BJP Leadership
Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Fights BJP with No-Confidence Motion