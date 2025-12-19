Left Menu

Exoneration Amid Controversy: Indore Law College Case Resolved

Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Department has cleared Dr Inamurrahman, former principal of a law college in Indore, of allegations related to promoting religious fanaticism. This conclusion comes after years of mental distress for Dr Inamurrahman, who retired amid the investigation. The Supreme Court has quashed related legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has dismissed charges against Dr Inamurrahman, the ex-principal of an Indore law college, concerning accusations of fostering religious fanaticism and related misconduct, officials revealed on Friday.

The allegations, initiated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused Dr Inamurrahman and colleagues of disrupting social harmony and misleading students. These accusations led to his suspension in December 2022.

However, upon investigation, lack of substantial evidence resulted in the dismissal of charges on December 8 this year, with his suspension period recognized as duty time. Notably, the Supreme Court had annulled the FIR against Dr Inamurrahman earlier in May 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

