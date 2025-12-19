Exoneration Amid Controversy: Indore Law College Case Resolved

The Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has dismissed charges against Dr Inamurrahman, the ex-principal of an Indore law college, concerning accusations of fostering religious fanaticism and related misconduct, officials revealed on Friday.

The allegations, initiated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused Dr Inamurrahman and colleagues of disrupting social harmony and misleading students. These accusations led to his suspension in December 2022.

However, upon investigation, lack of substantial evidence resulted in the dismissal of charges on December 8 this year, with his suspension period recognized as duty time. Notably, the Supreme Court had annulled the FIR against Dr Inamurrahman earlier in May 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)