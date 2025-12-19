Rising Tensions: Hindu Man Lynched Over Blasphemy in Bangladesh

A Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, faced a brutal mob attack and was killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, over alleged blasphemy. On Friday, the Bangla Tribune reported the gruesome details of his lynching and subsequent burning of his body, which has sparked widespread outrage.

The interim government condemned the violent act, reiterating that such acts have no place in Bangladesh's society. Officials vowed that those responsible would face justice in an effort to curb rising violence against minority communities.

Police have launched an investigation, and a viral video of the incident added to the escalating tensions. The government urged citizens to peacefully honor the legacy of figures like Hadi and resist hatred and incitement, following a series of concerning attacks on minorities since the political shift last August.

(With inputs from agencies.)