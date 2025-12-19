Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Hindu Man Lynched Over Blasphemy in Bangladesh

A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed and his body was burned in Bangladesh, accused of blasphemy. This tragic event underscores rising violence against minorities in the country, prompting condemnation from the interim government. The incident was widely circulated on social media, heightening tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:51 IST
Rising Tensions: Hindu Man Lynched Over Blasphemy in Bangladesh

A Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, faced a brutal mob attack and was killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, over alleged blasphemy. On Friday, the Bangla Tribune reported the gruesome details of his lynching and subsequent burning of his body, which has sparked widespread outrage.

The interim government condemned the violent act, reiterating that such acts have no place in Bangladesh's society. Officials vowed that those responsible would face justice in an effort to curb rising violence against minority communities.

Police have launched an investigation, and a viral video of the incident added to the escalating tensions. The government urged citizens to peacefully honor the legacy of figures like Hadi and resist hatred and incitement, following a series of concerning attacks on minorities since the political shift last August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025