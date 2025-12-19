Left Menu

Owner Alleges Cover-up in Goa Club Fire Case

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, original landowner of a fire-ravaged nightclub in North Goa, accused 'big guys' of protecting Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who allegedly fled to the UK. Amonkar is pursuing a legal battle to reclaim the land, filing a civil suit now converted to a Public Interest Litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:11 IST
Owner Alleges Cover-up in Goa Club Fire Case
  • Country:
  • India

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, the original owner of the land on which the fire-damaged nightclub in North Goa was located, has alleged that influential individuals are shielding Surinder Kumar Khosla, a prime accused in the case.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Amonkar claimed the police allowed Khosla, a British national, to escape to the UK following the catastrophic fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club in Arpora village, which resulted in 25 deaths on December 6. Amonkar has been engaged in a legal struggle against Khosla to reclaim the land. Despite the arrest of eight individuals, including club owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, and Ajay Gupta, Khosla remains at large, according to authorities.

Amonkar asserted that all complaints regarding the club were against Khosla, who managed to flee despite being named the main culprit. He also accused the local panchayat of issuing permits to the nightclub, knowing the land ownership papers were disputed. Amonkar filed a civil suit elevated to a Public Interest Litigation, seeking accountability for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025