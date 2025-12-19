Owner Alleges Cover-up in Goa Club Fire Case

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, the original owner of the land on which the fire-damaged nightclub in North Goa was located, has alleged that influential individuals are shielding Surinder Kumar Khosla, a prime accused in the case.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Amonkar claimed the police allowed Khosla, a British national, to escape to the UK following the catastrophic fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club in Arpora village, which resulted in 25 deaths on December 6. Amonkar has been engaged in a legal struggle against Khosla to reclaim the land. Despite the arrest of eight individuals, including club owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, and Ajay Gupta, Khosla remains at large, according to authorities.

Amonkar asserted that all complaints regarding the club were against Khosla, who managed to flee despite being named the main culprit. He also accused the local panchayat of issuing permits to the nightclub, knowing the land ownership papers were disputed. Amonkar filed a civil suit elevated to a Public Interest Litigation, seeking accountability for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)