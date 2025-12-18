Ex-MLA Surrenders: Deep Narayan Singh Yadav's Legal Battle Continues

Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, made headlines as he surrendered to a special MP-MLA court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Yadav was under investigation for a criminal case involving assault, loot, and extortion.

Following his surrender, Special Judge Jitendra Yadav ordered his detention in connection with the charges. Previously, district authorities had seized his properties worth over Rs 20 crore, under the Gangsters Act.

The case dates back to November when Prem Singh Paliwal filed a complaint alleging Yadav and his associates attacked him and demanded extortion. Co-defendants have already been imprisoned as the district administration acted on directives to attach Yadav's valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)