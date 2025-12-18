Left Menu

Ex-MLA Surrenders: Deep Narayan Singh Yadav's Legal Battle Continues

Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, surrendered to a special court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, after being wanted in a criminal case. Charged with assault, loot, and extortion, his properties worth over Rs 20 crore were seized under the Gangsters Act. Co-accused are already jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, made headlines as he surrendered to a special MP-MLA court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Yadav was under investigation for a criminal case involving assault, loot, and extortion.

Following his surrender, Special Judge Jitendra Yadav ordered his detention in connection with the charges. Previously, district authorities had seized his properties worth over Rs 20 crore, under the Gangsters Act.

The case dates back to November when Prem Singh Paliwal filed a complaint alleging Yadav and his associates attacked him and demanded extortion. Co-defendants have already been imprisoned as the district administration acted on directives to attach Yadav's valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

