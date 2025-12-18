High Stakes Legal Battle: AAP Leader Challenges Detention in Court
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has scheduled the next hearing for detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's plea for December 27. Malik challenges his PSA detention for disturbing public order and seeks Rs 5 crore compensation. His lawyers concluded their arguments; the government will present its case next.
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh scheduled a hearing for December 27 after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik's legal team concluded their plea arguments.
Accused of disturbing public order, Malik was detained under the Public Safety Act on September 8 and subsequently lodged in Kathua jail. On September 24, he filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention and seeking Rs 5 crore in compensation.
Advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary reported that Malik's side presented arguments lasting over three hours, emphasizing the grounds for detention. Government representatives are set to present their case in the upcoming session.
