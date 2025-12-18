High Stakes Legal Battle: AAP Leader Challenges Detention in Court

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh scheduled a hearing for December 27 after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik's legal team concluded their plea arguments.

Accused of disturbing public order, Malik was detained under the Public Safety Act on September 8 and subsequently lodged in Kathua jail. On September 24, he filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention and seeking Rs 5 crore in compensation.

Advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary reported that Malik's side presented arguments lasting over three hours, emphasizing the grounds for detention. Government representatives are set to present their case in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)