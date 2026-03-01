Tragic Blast in Nagpur: Leaders Announce Compensation for Victims

A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's Nagpur unit has resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals and left 18 others injured. The catastrophic event unfolded at their detonator packing facility located in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil, wreaking havoc and grief among affected families.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced ex-gratia compensation from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. Survivors and families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively, for their suffering and loss.

Likewise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to those who lost loved ones in the blast. The company responsible has also pledged to assist the bereaved families, offering much-needed support during this distressing time.

(With inputs from agencies.)