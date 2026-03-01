The Complex Dance of Regime Change: Lessons from History

In a bold call for regime change, President Donald Trump addressed the Iranian people following significant US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Highlighting a history marred with such attempts, Trump's message set the stage for what could be a complex political maneuver.

With Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly killed, alongside weakened allies, the future leadership of Iran remains uncertain. Historical lessons from US interventions, including Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Latin America, signal the intricate challenges of forming a new government.

As pressure mounts, experts urge understanding of Iran's internal dynamics, warning against the pitfalls of past regime changes. The US government must navigate cautiously, aware of the complexities that lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)