Feminist Author Banu Mushtaq Criticizes Bihar CM Over Veil Incident

International Booker Prize-winning author and feminist advocate, Banu Mushtaq, voiced strong criticism against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his actions during a public event where he removed a Muslim doctor's veil. This incident, which was captured on video, has sparked significant political debate.

Mushtaq, addressing attendees at the Pune Literature Festival, argued from a feminist standpoint, pointing out that Islamic doctrine doesn't require women to cover their faces. She emphasized that such practices are cultural rather than religious and highlighted the need for personal faith to align with democratic values in a secular country like India.

While acknowledging the CM's possible intent to verify the recipient's identity, Mushtaq condemned the action as unjustifiable and unbecoming of a public official. She stressed the importance of recognizing women's contributions and the necessity for society to uphold both democratic principles and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)