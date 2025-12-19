Left Menu

Feminist Author Banu Mushtaq Criticizes Bihar CM Over Veil Incident

Award-winning author Banu Mushtaq condemned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for removing a Muslim doctor’s veil, deeming it an affront to constitutional authority. Speaking at Pune Literature Festival, Mushtaq highlighted that veiling isn't a religious dictate but cultural, stressing democracy should not be compromised by personal faith in a secular nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

International Booker Prize-winning author and feminist advocate, Banu Mushtaq, voiced strong criticism against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his actions during a public event where he removed a Muslim doctor's veil. This incident, which was captured on video, has sparked significant political debate.

Mushtaq, addressing attendees at the Pune Literature Festival, argued from a feminist standpoint, pointing out that Islamic doctrine doesn't require women to cover their faces. She emphasized that such practices are cultural rather than religious and highlighted the need for personal faith to align with democratic values in a secular country like India.

While acknowledging the CM's possible intent to verify the recipient's identity, Mushtaq condemned the action as unjustifiable and unbecoming of a public official. She stressed the importance of recognizing women's contributions and the necessity for society to uphold both democratic principles and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

