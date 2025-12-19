Left Menu

Govt to Establish Bureau of Port Security for Stronger National Maritime Safety

The meeting was attended by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways as well as the Minister of Civil Aviation, signalling strong inter-ministerial coordination on maritime and transportation security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:37 IST
During the meeting, Shri Shah underlined the urgent need for a comprehensive and modern port security framework. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting to initiate the creation of a dedicated national body—the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS)—tasked with enhancing the security of vessels and port facilities across India. The meeting was attended by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways as well as the Minister of Civil Aviation, signalling strong inter-ministerial coordination on maritime and transportation security.

A Robust, Risk-Based Port Security Architecture

During the meeting, Shri Shah underlined the urgent need for a comprehensive and modern port security framework. He directed that security measures under the new system must follow a graded and risk-based approach, calibrated according to:

  • Location

  • Vulnerability and threat perception

  • Trade volume and economic significance

  • Operational and environmental parameters

This framework aims to safeguard India’s growing maritime trade, port infrastructure, and vessel operations.

Bureau of Port Security: A Statutory Body Under Merchant Shipping Act, 2025

The BoPS will be constituted as a statutory authority under Section 13 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025. Modelled on the successful structure of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), it will serve as India’s apex regulatory and oversight body for maritime security.

Key Features of BoPS

  • Functions under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW)

  • Headed by a Director General, an IPS officer at Pay Level-15

  • Initially led by the Director General of Shipping during a one-year transition

  • Empowered to issue maritime security regulations, audits, and compliance directives

Focus on Cybersecurity and Intelligence Integration

Recognising the rising threat of digital intrusions, the BoPS will maintain a specialised cybersecurity division responsible for:

  • Protecting port IT systems

  • Cyber threat monitoring and deterrence

  • Coordination with national cybersecurity agencies

  • Frameworks for secure digital infrastructure across ports

BoPS will also ensure the collection, analysis, and timely exchange of security-related information to strengthen national maritime intelligence.

CISF Designated as Recognised Security Organisation for Ports

To reinforce physical security at ports:

  • The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO)

  • CISF will conduct security assessments and prepare security plans for all port facilities

  • It will also train and build the capacities of Private Security Agencies (PSAs) involved in port security

Only licensed and certified PSAs will be allowed to operate, ensuring high standards of professionalism and accountability.

Cross-Sector Learning: Maritime to Aviation

The meeting also highlighted that robust frameworks developed under maritime security will be studied for possible application to the aviation sector, enabling coordinated improvements in India’s broader security ecosystem.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Preparedness

The establishment of the BoPS reflects India’s commitment to:

  • Securing critical maritime infrastructure

  • Protecting trade routes and port operations

  • Enhancing inter-agency coordination

  • Preventing physical and cyber threats targeting the maritime domain

This landmark step will fortify India’s maritime security architecture in line with global best practices.

 

