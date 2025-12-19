Celebrity Assets Seized in 1xBet Betting Probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 8 crore belonging to former cricketers, actors, and models including Yuvraj Singh and Sonu Sood. The probe targets illegal betting app 1xBet. Celebrities have been warned against endorsing such platforms, as it may lead to legal consequences.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated assets valued at approximately Rs 8 crore in its ongoing crackdown on illegal betting activities related to the app 1xBet. Prominent figures affected include ex-cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, alongside actors like Mimi Chakraborty and Sonu Sood.
The investigation revealed that these celebrities allegedly engaged in endorsement deals with foreign entities to promote 1xBet, using complex financial transactions to conceal the origins of the funds, identified as proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED has issued a cautionary note to celebrities and social media influencers about the legal ramifications of supporting unauthorized betting platforms. Recent legislation aims to curb real money online gaming, as millions of Indians engage with such illegal apps.
