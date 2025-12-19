Nurses Protest Turns Turbulent as AIADMK Leader Criticizes Detention

Tensions rose in Chennai as AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK-led government for detaining over 550 nurses engaged in protests. The nurses, who were hired during the COVID-19 pandemic, were demanding permanent positions and accused the government of not fulfilling previous promises.

The nurses, organized by the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association, staged a hunger strike on Sivananda Salai to press their demands. Despite police intervention and overnight detentions, the protests continued, highlighting growing discontent with the current government's approach to healthcare staffing.

Criticism has mounted against Chief Minister M K Stalin for not implementing promised policies. The protests have ignited debates over employment stability in vital medical services, with the opposition labeling the current administration a "failure model" regime.

