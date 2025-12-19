Left Menu

Nurses Protest Turns Turbulent as AIADMK Leader Criticizes Detention

AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for detaining nurses staging protests in Chennai demanding permanent jobs. Over 550 nurses were detained after refusing to disperse. The protests are against the dismissal of nurses hired under the AIADMK regime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:26 IST
Nurses Protest Turns Turbulent as AIADMK Leader Criticizes Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rose in Chennai as AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK-led government for detaining over 550 nurses engaged in protests. The nurses, who were hired during the COVID-19 pandemic, were demanding permanent positions and accused the government of not fulfilling previous promises.

The nurses, organized by the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association, staged a hunger strike on Sivananda Salai to press their demands. Despite police intervention and overnight detentions, the protests continued, highlighting growing discontent with the current government's approach to healthcare staffing.

Criticism has mounted against Chief Minister M K Stalin for not implementing promised policies. The protests have ignited debates over employment stability in vital medical services, with the opposition labeling the current administration a "failure model" regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025