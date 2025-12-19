Nurses Protest Turns Turbulent as AIADMK Leader Criticizes Detention
AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for detaining nurses staging protests in Chennai demanding permanent jobs. Over 550 nurses were detained after refusing to disperse. The protests are against the dismissal of nurses hired under the AIADMK regime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Country:
- India
Tensions rose in Chennai as AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK-led government for detaining over 550 nurses engaged in protests. The nurses, who were hired during the COVID-19 pandemic, were demanding permanent positions and accused the government of not fulfilling previous promises.
The nurses, organized by the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association, staged a hunger strike on Sivananda Salai to press their demands. Despite police intervention and overnight detentions, the protests continued, highlighting growing discontent with the current government's approach to healthcare staffing.
Criticism has mounted against Chief Minister M K Stalin for not implementing promised policies. The protests have ignited debates over employment stability in vital medical services, with the opposition labeling the current administration a "failure model" regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dense Fog Disrupts Flights Across India: Delhi and Chennai Hit Hard
Dense Fog Disrupts Chennai Airport Operations as Air Quality Concerns Persist
Foundation Laid for Tamil Nadu Hajj House Near Chennai
Uncapped Uttar Pradesh spinner Prashant Veer goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore in IPL auction.