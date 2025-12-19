Operation Car-O-Bar: Massive Arrests in Etah's Public Drinking Crackdown

A major police crackdown in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh has seen 402 arrests within 48 hours as part of 'Operation Car-O-Bar', targeting public drinking and disorderly conduct, according to officials on Friday.

Under the operation, launched on Wednesday, cases were registered across all police station areas under Section 34 of the Excise Act, for alcohol consumption in public places. Senior officers, including SP City Shwetabh Pandey, spearheaded the extensive enforcement efforts.

The crackdown focuses on areas such as liquor vends, roadside locations, and traffic intersections, with an emphasis on public safety. Police warn that such campaigns will be carried out regularly, urging citizens to cooperate in maintaining order in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)