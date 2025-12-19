Left Menu

Operation Car-O-Bar: Massive Arrests in Etah's Public Drinking Crackdown

In Etah, Uttar Pradesh, police conducted 'Operation Car-O-Bar,' arresting 402 people for public drinking and disorderly behavior. This major crackdown, supervised by SP City Shwetabh Pandey, aims to ensure public safety by targeting areas like liquor vends and roadsides. The campaign will continue until January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major police crackdown in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh has seen 402 arrests within 48 hours as part of 'Operation Car-O-Bar', targeting public drinking and disorderly conduct, according to officials on Friday.

Under the operation, launched on Wednesday, cases were registered across all police station areas under Section 34 of the Excise Act, for alcohol consumption in public places. Senior officers, including SP City Shwetabh Pandey, spearheaded the extensive enforcement efforts.

The crackdown focuses on areas such as liquor vends, roadside locations, and traffic intersections, with an emphasis on public safety. Police warn that such campaigns will be carried out regularly, urging citizens to cooperate in maintaining order in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

