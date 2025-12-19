Left Menu

PM Modi highlighted India's pride in hosting the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, established in 2022 after global partners entrusted India with this responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:54 IST
PM Modi Calls for Global Trust & Technology Integration in Traditional Medicine
The Prime Minister stressed that digital innovation will fuel the next stage of growth in traditional medicine. Image Credit: X(@mpprataprao)
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the closing ceremony of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, praising three days of intensive global deliberations on the future of traditional medicine. He thanked the WHO, the Ministry of Ayush, and participants from around the world for contributing to the success of the summit, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing traditional medical knowledge through science, innovation, and global cooperation.

India’s Role as Hub of Traditional Medicine Strengthened

PM Modi highlighted India’s pride in hosting the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, established in 2022 after global partners entrusted India with this responsibility.

He noted that:

  • The Centre’s influence has expanded rapidly

  • The summit showcased how traditional wisdom and modern science can work together

  • New initiatives launched during the summit have the potential to reshape global health

Dialogue among international health ministers opened pathways for:

  • Joint research

  • Simplified regulatory standards

  • Training and knowledge-sharing

These partnerships, PM Modi said, will be vital for making traditional medicine safer, evidence-based, and globally trusted.

Tradition Meets Technology: A New Era for Global Health

The Prime Minister stressed that digital innovation will fuel the next stage of growth in traditional medicine. The summit’s expo displayed:

  • AI-driven health tools

  • Digital health technologies

  • Research innovations

  • Modern wellness infrastructure

He said that when tradition combines with technology, global health delivery becomes significantly more effective. This synergy, he added, is central to the summit’s international relevance.

Celebrating Yoga and Honouring Global Contributors

PM Modi underlined the global spread of Yoga, calling it an integral part of traditional medicine. With support from 175+ countries, the UN had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day—a signal of its worldwide acceptance.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Yoga Excellence, honouring individuals whose lifelong commitment has shaped yoga’s global journey.

Key Outcomes: Traditional Medicine Global Library & Delhi Declaration

The Prime Minister highlighted several steps taken to preserve the summit’s outcomes:

1. Launch of the Traditional Medicine Global Library

A global platform to store:

  • Scientific data

  • Research evidence

  • Policy documents

This initiative, announced during India’s G20 Presidency, has now been fulfilled and will help all nations access reliable information.

2. Delhi Declaration

International health ministers held detailed discussions on:

  • Standards

  • Safety

  • Investment in traditional medicine

These deliberations resulted in the Delhi Declaration, a shared roadmap for global cooperation.

3. Inauguration of WHO-SEARO Office in Delhi

PM Modi described this as India’s gift to global health—strengthening:

  • Research

  • Regulation

  • Capacity-building

New Partnerships: BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence & Japan Collaboration

The Prime Minister announced two major collaborations as part of India’s global outreach:

  • A Centre of Excellence for BIMSTEC countries on traditional medicine

  • A collaboration with Japan to integrate modern science with ancient traditional practices

These partnerships, he said, reflect India’s commitment to “partnerships of healing”.

Restoring Balance: The Summit’s Core Message

Reflecting on the theme—“Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-being”—PM Modi said it captures the essence of holistic health traditions like Ayurveda.He highlighted that many modern diseases—diabetes, heart disease, cancer, depression—are linked to:

  • Poor lifestyle

  • Work-life imbalance

  • Sleep and dietary imbalance

  • Microbiome imbalance

  • Emotional stress

Traditional medicine, he said, can play a central role in addressing these global challenges.

AI Era Calls for Future-Ready Traditional Healthcare

The Prime Minister cautioned that the arrival of AI and robotics will cause unprecedented lifestyle shifts, potentially creating new health challenges.Traditional medicine must therefore:

  • Address future health risks

  • Adapt to changing lifestyles

  • Offer preventive, holistic solutions

Ashwagandha, Evidence, and Global Trust

PM Modi cited Ashwagandha as an example of how India is validating traditional herbs through science.During COVID-19, its global demand surged, prompting India to:

  • Conduct research

  • Validate its safety and efficacy

  • Host a special global discussion at the summit

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to bringing time-tested herbs into global public health through scientific validation.

Integrative Cancer Care: A New Milestone

The Ministry of Ayush and WHO-Traditional Medicine Centre launched a major initiative to:

  • Combine traditional medicine with modern cancer care

  • Develop evidence-based integrative treatment guidelines

  • Support research for serious conditions such as anemia, arthritis, and diabetes

Indian start-ups, he said, are infusing youthful innovation into ancient healing systems.

A Turning Point for Traditional Medicine

PM Modi declared that traditional medicine stands at a decisive turning point.Although widely used globally, it has long lacked scientific recognition.He emphasized:

  • Trust must be earned through science

  • Global access must be widened

  • Responsibility is shared by all nations

The summit’s dialogue, participation, and commitment show that the world is ready to move forward in unity.

Dignitaries Present

Among those present were:

  • Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO

  • Union Ministers Shri JP Nadda and Shri Prataprao Jadhav

  • Global delegates, health ministers, and traditional medicine experts

 

