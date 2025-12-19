NCVET Recognises Dr. Reddy’s Foundation as Awarding Body; Approves Pharma Course
The development marks a significant step in expanding high-quality, industry-relevant skilling frameworks across India.
The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) has formally granted Awarding Body (Standard) recognition to Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (DRF) through an agreement signed on 19 December 2025. This recognition empowers DRF to award, assess, and certify learners undergoing training directly conducted in its owned or fully managed campuses and training centres for approved or adopted qualifications.
First Qualification Approved: Pharma Manufacturing Technician (NSQF Level 4)
As the first major initiative post-recognition, NCVET has approved the qualification for “Pharma Manufacturing Technician” (NSQF Level 4).
Key Features of the Programme
450-hour training course
Designed to build high-quality technical manpower for the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical sector
Focuses on core manufacturing competencies, safety standards, and industry-grade skills
DRF also plans to launch additional programmes focused on Future-Ready Core Employability Skills, ensuring alignment with changing workforce demands.
Alignment With National Credit Framework (NCrF)
Through NCVET recognition, all DRF qualifications will now align with the National Credit Framework (NCrF), enabling learners to:
Accumulate transferable credits
Seamlessly pursue professional advancement
Progress toward higher education pathways
This strengthens mobility between vocational, academic, and employment tracks.
DRF’s Legacy of Inclusive Skill Development
Dr. Reddy’s Foundation has a strong track record of:
Impacting over 2 million lives
Supporting youth and Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
Driving inclusive livelihood programmes across India
With Awarding Body status, DRF will now contribute directly to national skilling standards while strengthening its outreach to underserved communities.
Partnership Reinforces India’s Vision for Future-Ready Youth
NCVET’s collaboration with DRF underscores the national commitment to:
Creating flexible and inclusive learning pathways
Scaling up industry-aligned vocational education
Preparing India’s youth for future-ready employment in high-growth sectors
The recognition marks a milestone in shaping a more robust and integrated skilling ecosystem under India’s broader Skill India and employability enhancement agenda.