Mashatile Hails Titus Mafolo as a Pillar of Democratic Thought, Public Service

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid an emotional tribute to the late African National Congress stalwart and intellectual Magashe Titus Mafolo, honouring him as a deeply principled leader whose contributions shaped South Africa’s governance, intellectual discourse and African identity.

Speaking at Mafolo’s funeral service held in Irene, Pretoria, Mashatile thanked the family for allowing the nation to celebrate a man he described as “a son of the soil”, whose life extended far beyond the political arena and touched communities throughout the country.

A Life Rooted in Struggle, Integrity and Public Responsibility

Born in 1956 in Sekhukhune and raised in Atteridgeville, Mafolo’s political consciousness was ignited at a young age. Trained as a journalist, he emerged as a committed activist within the United Democratic Front (UDF) during apartheid.

Mashatile recalled how Mafolo endured the harshest forms of repression — imprisonment, torture and banning orders — yet never wavered in his pursuit of freedom, justice, and equality.

After the dawn of democracy in 1994, Mafolo stepped into national governance with determination and clarity of purpose. He was elected to the National Assembly, where he chaired the Portfolio Committee on Housing, contributing to policy efforts aimed at:

Addressing the apartheid-era housing backlog

Reversing spatial segregation

Integrating housing delivery into the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP)

A Decade at the Heart of the Presidency

In 1998, Mafolo joined the Presidency as Chief Political Advisor to President Thabo Mbeki, a role he fulfilled for a decade. Mashatile described this period as pivotal, noting that Mafolo became one of the architects behind strengthening the Presidency into the strategic nerve centre of government.

Affectionately known as “Bro Ti”, Mafolo was respected for:

His behind-the-scenes influence

High standards of excellence

Ability to translate national objectives into practical implementation

Even after leaving the Presidency, he continued to serve the country through the Ministry of Human Settlements, advising former Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and serving on the Ministerial Advisory Panel. His commitment to improving living conditions never diminished.

Champion of African Identity, Culture and Intellectual Renewal

Mashatile highlighted Mafolo’s profound dedication to advancing African identity and reclaiming African historical agency. He was a vocal supporter of initiatives such as:

The renaming of Pretoria to Tshwane

Intellectual platforms like The Native Club

Programmes that elevated African language, culture and consciousness

Mafolo’s literary and scholarly work reflected the same passion. His historical text, Pheli – The Narrative History, gave voice to the people of Atteridgeville, while his African Odyssey Trilogy traversed the continent’s past and urged Africans—especially the youth—to take ownership of knowledge creation.

Legacy Reflected in South Africa’s Contemporary Global Engagement

Linking Mafolo’s intellectual contributions to South Africa’s modern priorities, Mashatile noted that the country’s leadership on the G20 stage carried the imprint of Mafolo’s Afrocentric philosophy.

South Africa recently hosted the first G20 Leaders’ Summit on African soil, advancing an Afrocentric Leadership Model grounded in:

Inclusivity

Participation

Consultation

Unity of purpose across the continent

Mashatile said this milestone symbolised Africa’s aspirations under Agenda 2063, and echoed the principles Mafolo championed throughout his life.

He also referenced South Africa’s continued peace-building efforts in Africa, including the Special Envoy work in South Sudan, reaffirming the country’s commitment to “silencing the guns” — a mission deeply aligned with Mafolo’s ideals.

A Mentor, Thinker and Community Anchor

In closing, Mashatile urged South Africans to draw inspiration from Mafolo’s humility, intellectual courage and lifelong dedication to mentorship.

“Mafolo carried immense influence without fanfare,” he said, describing him as a dignified figure who shaped a generation of activists, communicators and thinkers while remaining deeply connected to his Atteridgeville community.

“In remembering Magashe Titus Mafolo, we draw strength from a life defined by conviction, cultural identity, and the courage to imagine an emancipated African future,” Mashatile said.