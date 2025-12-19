U.N. Personnel's Detention: A Humanitarian Impasse in Yemen

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced strong condemnation over the detention of an additional 10 U.N. personnel by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, increasing the total number of detained staffers to 69, according to his spokesperson.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Thursday that the Houthis had apprehended more U.N. staff. Guterres has made an urgent appeal for their release, asserting that the detentions make the delivery of humanitarian aid in Houthi-controlled regions unfeasible, severely impacting millions who rely on life-saving support.

The United Nations has consistently refuted Houthi claims that U.N. personnel or operations in Yemen are involved in espionage. Since taking control of most of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014 and early 2015, the Houthis have posed significant obstacles to aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)