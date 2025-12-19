Justice Department Faces Deadline: Unveiling Jeffrey Epstein's Secrets

The Justice Department is facing a critical deadline to release its extensive files on Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious financier and sex offender connected to top political figures.

Despite the lack of specifics on the release schedule, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has suggested that the public can expect hundreds of thousands of documents over the coming weeks.

The anticipated release follows bipartisan pressure and new legislation spearheaded by former President Trump, aimed at uncovering the extent of Epstein's network and accusations of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)