New Govt Strategy Targets Organised Crime With Stronger Cross-Agency Response

A major all-of-government plan to counter Transnational, Serious and Organised Crime (TSOC) was unveiled today by Associate Police Minister Casey Costello, marking what she describes as a “critical moment” in New Zealand’s fight against increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

Minister Costello noted that both New Zealand and its Pacific partners are facing heightened exposure to international organised crime groups who are rapidly adapting through new technologies, complex supply chains and diversified criminal operations. She emphasised that the scale and speed of these threats require “a different, stronger and more cohesive” national response.

The newly released TSOC Strategy and accompanying Action Plan outline a coordinated approach across central government agencies, law-enforcement partners and community-based initiatives. The ambition, Minister Costello says, is to make New Zealand the hardest place in the world for organised criminal groups to operate.

Strengthened Governance and Leadership

One of the plan’s earliest priorities is to explore options for establishing a dedicated department or lead agency responsible for driving TSOC accountability, coordination and long-term strategy across the public sector. This responds directly to advice from the Ministerial Advisory Group, which found that fragmented governance structures were limiting the effectiveness of agencies already combating organised crime.

Improved Information and Intelligence Sharing

The strategy highlights the urgent need for a new cross-agency information-sharing mechanism to ensure real-time intelligence is available between Police, Customs, Immigration, IRD, MBIE, and other operational partners. Improved data sharing is expected to strengthen border protection, financial tracking, cyber-enabled crime detection and early identification of emerging criminal trends.

Tackling Methamphetamine Harm

A dedicated package of actions targeting methamphetamine supply, distribution and community harm will also be implemented. Methamphetamine remains one of the most destructive drugs in New Zealand, with supply chains increasingly linked to overseas crime syndicates. Minister Costello reaffirmed that reducing meth-related harm is central to the Government’s wider TSOC response.

Community Resilience Through ROCC Initiatives

The plan also expands Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programmes, which support at-risk neighbourhoods, improve local prevention efforts and strengthen social services that help reduce vulnerability to recruitment by criminal groups. This includes partnerships with iwi, community leaders and frontline NGOs.

Economic, Social and National Security Impacts

Minister Costello stressed the enormous cost of organised crime on New Zealanders. The illicit drug market alone is estimated to create around $1.5 billion in social harm annually, while associated offending such as migrant exploitation, scams, fraud and money laundering disrupts families, businesses and the broader economy.

“Organised crime drives violence, undermines legitimate industries and inflicts misery on individuals and communities,” she said. “This Government is determined to deliver a step-change in how New Zealand responds.”

The Ministerial Advisory Group’s core findings centred on the need for stronger governance, clearer accountability, and significantly better information sharing across public agencies. Minister Costello said the Government’s mission is straightforward: “We need organised government to fight organised crime.”

The TSOC Action Plan will guide the next phase of cross-agency work, with further announcements expected as the Government refines structural options, legislative tools and operational priorities aimed at dismantling criminal networks and reducing harm nationwide.