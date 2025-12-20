Rapid Resolution: Thane Police Crack Grisly Murder Case

In a commendable display of swift police work, Thane Rural Police have quickly solved a murder case after discovering a decomposed body in a Kalamgaon water stream. Authorities have identified the victim and swiftly arrested the suspect, reducing the community's anxiety.

The investigation revealed that accused Vitthal Ratan Pardhi, a local grocer, was involved in the deadly assault on December 7. The incident escalated following a heated dispute, wherein Pardhi used a weapon against 42-year-old Balu Vir, ultimately resulting in Vir's death. Pardhi later disposed of the body in a stream.

Police have charged Pardhi with murder and destruction of evidence. The altercation reportedly stemmed from Pardhi's refusal to lend groceries to Vir, which tragically concluded in fatal violence. This rapid resolution reinforces the police's dedication to maintaining law and order in the community.

