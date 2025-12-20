Left Menu

Rapid Resolution: Thane Police Crack Grisly Murder Case

Thane Rural Police swiftly resolved a murder case by identifying the victim found in a water stream at Kalamgaon and arresting the accused, a grocer named Vitthal Ratan Pardhi. The murder resulted from a quarrel over groceries, leading to the assault and subsequent dumping of the victim's body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:44 IST
Rapid Resolution: Thane Police Crack Grisly Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of swift police work, Thane Rural Police have quickly solved a murder case after discovering a decomposed body in a Kalamgaon water stream. Authorities have identified the victim and swiftly arrested the suspect, reducing the community's anxiety.

The investigation revealed that accused Vitthal Ratan Pardhi, a local grocer, was involved in the deadly assault on December 7. The incident escalated following a heated dispute, wherein Pardhi used a weapon against 42-year-old Balu Vir, ultimately resulting in Vir's death. Pardhi later disposed of the body in a stream.

Police have charged Pardhi with murder and destruction of evidence. The altercation reportedly stemmed from Pardhi's refusal to lend groceries to Vir, which tragically concluded in fatal violence. This rapid resolution reinforces the police's dedication to maintaining law and order in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025