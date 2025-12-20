Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Hanumangarh: Peddlers Arrested

The Hanumangarh Police arrested two drug peddlers, seizing 6 kg of MD, 3 kg of opium, a pistol, and three cartridges. This operation marks the district's largest MD seizure. Santosh and Ramesh Bishnoi were apprehended, with Ramesh being a known offender. The investigation into their network is ongoing.

In a significant crackdown, Hanumangarh Police on Saturday thwarted a major drug syndicate by arresting two drug peddlers. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 6 kilograms of MD, 3 kilograms of opium, a pistol, and three cartridges, marking the district's largest seizure of MD drugs to date.

Speaking to reporters, SP Hanumangarh, Hari Shankar, detailed that the arrest took place after a raid on Bharatmala Road. The crackdown led to the arrest of Santosh Bishnoi and Ramesh Chandra Bishnoi, along with the recovery of the narcotics and illegal arms from their possession.

Authorities have revealed that Ramesh is a history-sheeter, and police are actively interrogating the suspects to unravel their drug network and explore potential criminal links.

