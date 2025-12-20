PM Modi Inaugurates Guwahati Airport Terminal, Launches New Era for Assam

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the New Terminal Building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a defining moment in Assam’s connectivity, economic aspirations, and global engagement. The Prime Minister described the occasion as a “festival of development and progress” for Assam and the entire Northeast, symbolising the region’s growing centrality in India’s national development roadmap.

A New Chapter in Assam’s Development Journey

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that when the light of progress reaches the people, every path begins to rise to new heights. He spoke of his enduring emotional bond with Assam, underscoring that the love and affection of the people—particularly the mothers and sisters of the Northeast—continuously motivate him to advance the region’s development.

Quoting Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Prime Minister said Assam’s rivers, land, and people are destined to shine, with development breaking every wall of darkness. He remarked that today’s inauguration adds another chapter to that shared resolve.

Honouring Gopinath Bardoloi and Assam’s Identity

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, Assam’s first Chief Minister and a legendary figure credited with protecting Assam’s cultural and political identity during India’s independence movement. He lauded Bardoloi’s sacrifices and said the new statue will inspire future generations to uphold Assam’s pride and heritage.

Airport as a Symbol of Confidence, Connectivity and Global Access

Calling modern airport infrastructure a gateway to new possibilities, the Prime Minister said the new terminal represents the growing confidence and aspirations of the people of Assam.

He contrasted today’s achievements with past administrations that questioned the need for modern infrastructure in the Northeast. He highlighted that earlier governments dismissed development in the region as unimportant, but the present administration has made the Northeast a national priority.

The new terminal will increase Guwahati airport’s capacity to 1.25 crore passengers annually, enabling a sharp rise in tourism, pilgrim arrivals to Maa Kamakhya, and economic activity across the region.

Blending Heritage With Modernity: Assam’s Culture in Airport Design

The Prime Minister noted that the terminal’s design blends modern architecture with Assam’s natural and cultural identity. It features:

Indoor forest elements and extensive greenery

Innovative bamboo architecture , reflecting Assam’s traditional craftsmanship

A nature-inspired layout that offers peace and comfort to travellers

He recalled the government’s landmark 2017 amendment to the Indian Forest Act, which reclassified bamboo grown in non-forest areas as “grass,” enabling expanded cultivation and commercialization. This reform, he said, has opened the door for bamboo-based infrastructure like the terminal inaugurated today.

Infrastructure That Powers Industry and Opportunities

Highlighting the transformative role of connectivity, the Prime Minister said infrastructure development boosts industry, builds investor confidence, and opens global markets for local products. For the youth, he said, it represents confidence and opportunity, positioning Assam as a hub of limitless possibilities.

He underlined that India’s march toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy has been fuelled by rapid infrastructure expansion. Preparing for Viksit Bharat 2047, he said the nation’s development campaign is powered by the participation of every state, with Assam and the Northeast playing a leading role.

Act East Policy and Assam as India’s Eastern Gateway

The Prime Minister highlighted that Assam is becoming a strategic Eastern Gateway of India, linking the country to ASEAN through multimodal connectivity. He noted that the Northeast—long neglected—has now emerged as a region of rapid transformation under the Act East Policy, strengthening regional trade, logistics, and tourism.

Unprecedented Growth in Connectivity Infrastructure

Prime Minister Modi outlined a decade of unprecedented progress:

Four mega bridges built over the Brahmaputra in ten years, compared to only three in the previous six decades

Completion of historic projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge and Dhola–Sadiya Bridge

Revolutionary expansion in rail connectivity, including Vande Bharat Express services

Waterways development leading to a 140% increase in cargo traffic , positioning the Brahmaputra as an economic powerhouse

Construction of the first-ever ship repair facility at Pandu

Rising global attention through cruises like Ganga Vilas, connecting Varanasi to Dibrugarh

He said these infrastructural strides are creating new jobs, strengthening security, and transforming the Northeast into a region of opportunity.

Peace, Stability and Economic Revival in the Northeast

Criticising decades of neglect by previous governments, the Prime Minister said that past political approaches led to violence, instability, and demographic pressures. In contrast, the last decade has seen:

Sharp reductions in violence

Expansion of 4G and 5G digital connectivity

Transformation of violence-affected regions into aspirational districts

Emerging industrial corridors in places once marked by conflict

He credited the Assam government under Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma for acting decisively against illegal encroachment and safeguarding Assam’s identity and resources.

Protecting Assam’s Cultural Heritage and Territorial Integrity

Prime Minister Modi revisited pivotal historical moments, recalling how Gopinath Bardoloi protected Assam from being incorporated into undivided Bengal during the partition era. He said the current government honours every patriot who worked for India’s unity, irrespective of party lines. He noted that under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bardoloi was rightfully awarded the Bharat Ratna.

He cautioned that past political decisions related to vote-bank politics and the uncontrolled influx of infiltrators damaged Assam’s demographic stability, security, and cultural identity. The Union Government, he said, is now taking stringent measures to prevent infiltration and secure Assam’s borders.

A Shared Vision for a Developed Northeast

Calling the Northeast the “new gateway of India’s development”, the Prime Minister said that bridges, rail lines, highways, digital networks, and airports are converting long-held dreams into reality. He asserted that the world is looking toward India with renewed hope, and the Northeast—driving the new sunrise—is central to the story of India’s future.

He urged the people of Assam to remain united, vigilant, and committed to defeating forces that seek to disrupt development. The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming confidence that joint efforts will elevate Assam to new heights and help fulfill the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Ministers Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Shri K Rammohan Naidu, Shri Murlidhar Mohol, and Shri Pabitra Margherita also attended the inaugural ceremony.